Majority US Voters Back Biden Vaccine Mandate for Private Employers - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Over half of US adults support President Joe Biden's bid to require all employees at large businesses to either be vaccinated against the novel coronavieus or take weekly tests for the disease, a Morning Consult poll said on Wednesday.

"(Fifty-five) percent of voters said they are in favor of requiring private employers to mandate vaccination or weekly COVID-19 testing, a rule covering 84 million workers," a press release explaining the poll said.

Another 40 percent oppose the rule with the remaining 5 percent saying they either don't know or have an opinion, the release said.

Biden has set a January 5 deadline with an executive order requiring all businesses with 100 or more employees to require vaccinations or weekly tests.

However, the order faces lawsuits by at least two dozen states, which claim Biden overstepped his authority because the US Constitution requires approval by Congress for such a measure.

A Federal appeals court in the state of Louisiana had temporarily blocked enforcement of the mandate. Claimants have argued that the order is unconstitutional and unenforceable.