UrduPoint.com

Majority US Voters Back Biden Vaccine Mandate For Private Employers - Poll

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 08:27 PM

Majority US Voters Back Biden Vaccine Mandate for Private Employers - Poll

Over half of US adults support President Joe Biden's bid to require all employees at large businesses to either be vaccinated against the novel coronavieus or take weekly tests for the disease, a Morning Consult poll said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Over half of US adults support President Joe Biden's bid to require all employees at large businesses to either be vaccinated against the novel coronavieus or take weekly tests for the disease, a Morning Consult poll said on Wednesday.

"(Fifty-five) percent of voters said they are in favor of requiring private employers to mandate vaccination or weekly COVID-19 testing, a rule covering 84 million workers," a press release explaining the poll said.

Another 40 percent oppose the rule with the remaining 5 percent saying they either don't know or have an opinion, the release said.

Biden has set a January 5 deadline with an executive order requiring all businesses with 100 or more employees to require vaccinations or weekly tests.

However, the order faces lawsuits by at least two dozen states, which claim Biden overstepped his authority because the US Constitution requires approval by Congress for such a measure.

A Federal appeals court in the state of Louisiana had temporarily blocked enforcement of the mandate. Claimants have argued that the order is unconstitutional and unenforceable.

Related Topics

January Congress All Million Court

Recent Stories

Bitcoin Hits New Historic High at $69,000

Bitcoin Hits New Historic High at $69,000

31 seconds ago
 DC Chitral launches crackdown on polythene bags

DC Chitral launches crackdown on polythene bags

32 seconds ago
 CCPO visits Kahna police station, review arrangeme ..

CCPO visits Kahna police station, review arrangements

34 seconds ago
 US, Ukraine Launch Labor Working Group to Make Rel ..

US, Ukraine Launch Labor Working Group to Make Relationship 'More Worker-Centere ..

35 seconds ago
 Kiev Will Act Adequately If Migrants Break Through ..

Kiev Will Act Adequately If Migrants Break Through Border - NSDC

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange turns around, gains 229 po ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange turns around, gains 229 points to close at 46,629 10 No ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.