'Make Britain great': right-wing upstarts threaten UK Tories

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) A fringe right-wing political party founded by Eurosceptic populist Nigel Farage is once again posing a headache for Britain's ruling Conservatives before this year's UK general election.

Reform UK -- formerly called the Brexit Party and whose leader admires ex-US president Donald Trump -- rails against immigration, net zero energy policies and "nanny state" government regulations.

With slogans including "Let's make Britain great" and "Let's save Britain", Reform is trying to tap into disgruntlement among Britons struggling from the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades.

It is currently polling at around 10 percent in national surveys before a vote that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said will be held some time in 2024.

Conservative lawmakers fear the group will help prevent an embattled Sunak from securing a fifth-consecutive term for his party by splitting the right-wing vote in key Constituencies.

With the main centre-left opposition Labour party currently enjoying double-digit leads over the Tories in most opinion polls, political scientists say those concerns are justified.

Tice added to them on Wednesday by ruling out any pacts with the Conservatives, despite alleging that some Tories have pleaded with him not to stand Reform candidates in certain areas.

"The truth is the Tories are terrified," Tice, 59, told reporters, adding he was "absolutely categoric" there would be no electoral deals with Conservatives "under any circumstances".

He said Reform will put up candidates in every single seat in Scotland, England, and Wales, unlike at the last election in 2019 when the Brexit Party stood down in some areas to help Boris Johnson, who won a landslide.

"I'm optimistic that the country quite rightly wants to punish the Tories for breaking Britain," added Tice, standing next to a UK flag during the press conference at a hotel near parliament.

The English businessman-turned politician accused the Conservatives of presiding over high taxes, "wasteful" government spending, anaemic economic growth and of failing to take advantage of leaving the European Union.

"Of course, the biggest betrayal of all by this government is on immigration," said Tice, pledging a "one-in, one-out" policy to reduce record levels of net migration to Britain.

He also promised to remove "daft" EU regulations, lift the salary threshold at which income tax payments kick in and scrap Britain's commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.