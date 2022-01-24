UrduPoint.com

Make No Mistake, We Won In Court Today - Assange's Fiancee

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2022 | 05:53 PM

Make no Mistake, We Won in Court Today - Assange's Fiancee

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was granted permission to appeal his extradition to the US before the UK Supreme Court in a High Court decision that was celebrated as a victory by his fiancee, Stella Moris, on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was granted permission to appeal his extradition to the US before the UK Supreme Court in a High Court decision that was celebrated as a victory by his fiancee, Stella Moris, on Monday.

"Make no mistake, we won today in court," Moris told reporters outside the Royals Courts of Justice in central London shortly after the judges made the pronouncement.

Moris explained that the London High Court certified one of the points of law of general public concern that had been raised by the defense team, so that the Supreme Court has "good grounds" to hear the appeal.

"The situation now is that the Supreme Court has to decide whether it will hear the appeal," she elaborated, adding that "as long the case isn't dropped, as long as Julian isn't freed," the whistleblower will continue to suffer.

Assange is wanted by the United States on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on actions of American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. If put on trial and convicted in the US, Assange might be sentenced to up to 175 years in prison.

Assange has been on remand at the Belmarsh maximum-security prison in southeast London since October 2020, after serving an 11-month sentence for breaking bail conditions. Assange stayed in the Ecuadorian embassy in London from 2012 to 2019, when Ecuador revoked his asylum and let the UK police enter the embassy.

In December, the London High Court ruled in favor of the US appeal to extradite Assange, overturning an earlier decision that the Australian journalist cannot be extradited to the US due to health issues and the inhumane conditions he might face in the US prison system.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Supreme Court Police Iraq London Ecuador United Kingdom United States October December 2019 2020 From Court

Recent Stories

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

3 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

23 minutes ago
 Ayesha Malik's alleviation to SC inspiration for w ..

Ayesha Malik's alleviation to SC inspiration for women: Farrukh Habib

2 minutes ago
 DC inspects polio workers performance

DC inspects polio workers performance

2 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan showing mirror to incompetent Opposi ..

PM Imran Khan showing mirror to incompetent Opposition: Dr. Shahzad Waseem

2 minutes ago
 Calling attention notice over shortage of teaching ..

Calling attention notice over shortage of teaching staff submitted in KP Assembl ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.