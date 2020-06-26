Make-or-break for Irish coalition government deal

A three-party coalition to rule Ireland is set to be approved or vetoed on Friday, four months after a fractious general election upended the political orthodoxy of the Republic

Results of intra-party polls among the Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and Green parties later on Friday will reveal whether an alliance deal has rank and file backing.

If the coalition deal is sealed it will represent an historic compromise between old civil war rivals Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, longtime stalwarts of Ireland's political centre-right.

However, if blocked the Republic faces another general election as it claws its way out of coronavirus lockdown, and a rerun of the February poll which saw republican party Sinn Fein surge into the mainstream.

The biggest concern for the deal is focused on the Green Party, which requires a higher standard of two-thirds majority approval from its membership.

If the "programme for government" is approved Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin is expected to be voted in as Taoiseach, or prime minister, in a special parliamentary sitting on Saturday.

As the head of Ireland's biggest party -- with 38 seats in the 160 seat chamber -- he will take the first turn as rotating Taoiseach under the novel terms of the deal.

Incumbent Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar -- whose party was routed to third place with 35 seats -- is slated to return to office later, reportedly taking the mantle in December 2022.