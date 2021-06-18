UrduPoint.com
Makei Believes Three Are Unified Centers To Wage Information War On Minsk, Moscow

Fri 18th June 2021

Makei Believes Three Are Unified Centers to Wage Information War on Minsk, Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Friday that there are some unified centers and strategies for waging an information war against Minsk and Moscow, and thanked Russian media platforms for their highly professional support.

"The latest events around Belarus and Russia clearly demonstrate the existence of common centers, strategies and tools for waging an information war against both countries," Makei said at a press conference after negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We are grateful for the assistance provided recently by the Russian side, in particular, in the information sphere. Many Russia's Federal and regional media platforms stood up for Belarus in the context with events around the plane [Ryanair incident], they ... showed high professionalism and solidarity," Makei added.

More Stories From World

