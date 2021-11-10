UrduPoint.com

Makei Denies Allegations Of Russia's Involvement In Belarus-EU Border Crisis

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told Sputnik on Wednesday that statements made by Western politicians about Russia's involvement in the migration crisis between Belarus and the EU member states are false

"I know that no one has ever received any instructions from Moscow about organizing illegal migration. This is the result of the actions of the EU itself. They are just attempting to justify their confrontational policy towards Russia," Makei said.

