Makei Denies Claims About Potential Aggression Against Kiev From Territory Of Belarus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2022 | 07:00 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei has said that claims of potential aggression against Ukraine from the territory of Belarus are "ridiculous" during a conversation with US Assistant Secretary Karen Donfried, Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said on Friday.

"Yesterday such a conversation took place at the initiative of the American side. First of all, we discussed the current situation in the region. Our vision of the ongoing developments was brought to the attention of the American side, and they shared their concerns. In this context, of course, and this was emphasized by the minister, thoughts about some kind of military aggression from the territory of Belarus against Ukraine are simply ridiculous," Glaz said in a statement.

