Makei, Lavrov Discuss Preparations To Joint Collegium - Minsk

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 03:24 PM

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday discussed preparations to join collegium of ministries where they will sign a document on coordinated actions in foreign policy, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday discussed preparations to join collegium of ministries where they will sign a document on coordinated actions in foreign policy, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

The sides also talked about "issues of preparation for the meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State."

In addition, Makei and Lavrov discussed the joint collegium at which "the signing of a program of coordinated actions in the field of the foreign policy of the states parties to the treaty on the creation of the Union State for 2022-2023 will take place."

