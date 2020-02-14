UrduPoint.com
Making National Vote on Russian Constitution Official Holiday Being Looked Into - Kremlin

The Kremlin spokesman said on Friday that the authorities would consider all aspects of making the national vote on constitutional changes a paid day off, after the president backed the idea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The Kremlin spokesman said on Friday that the authorities would consider all aspects of making the national vote on constitutional changes a paid day off, after the president backed the idea.

President Vladimir Putin announced the amendments in a televised speech to the parliament in mid-January.

He said the changes should be put to a national vote, which the panel working on them suggested should be a one-time holiday.

"I do not think the details have been worked out yet. They are still to be determined," Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He said the president suggested that the vote should be made a special holiday, meaning it could share the payment rate as other national holidays and would therefore not require Russians to work an extra day to compensate for it.

