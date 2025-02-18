Makkah Chamber Of Commerce Receives Malaysian Consulate Delegation
Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 01:30 PM
Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Makkah Chamber of Commerce received a delegation from the Malaysian Consulate General, led by Consul General Roslan bin Sharif, to discuss enhancing trade ties and exploring investment opportunities between the two countries.
The meeting focuses on potential Malaysian participation in the upcoming Makkah Halal Forum, scheduled for February 25-27 at the Makkah Chamber Exhibition Center.
This comes as part of the Chamber's efforts to enhance international cooperation and support the business environment.
