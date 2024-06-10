Makkah Civil Defense conducts fire drill at Jabal Al-Rahma Hospital

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Makkah Civil Defense has conducted a simulated fire emergency at Jabal Al-Rahma Hospital as part of its ongoing preparations to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims during Hajj.

The drill tested the response capabilities of rescue and firefighting teams, as well as their coordination with other concerned authorities.

This included ensuring civil protection and implementing support plans in the event of a real fire.