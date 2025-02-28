Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The activities of the Makkah Halal Forum concluded on Friday after being held February 25 to 27 at the Makkah Chamber for Exhibitions and Events Center under the theme “Sustainable Development through Halal".

Recommendations from the forum underscored Saudi Arabia's leading role in the Islamic economy, its key contribution to the halal industry, the necessity for strategic innovation in a diverse market, and the forum's position as a catalyst for global halal opportunities.

The forum committed to advancing the halal sector, strengthening global partnerships for economic growth, and achieving Saudi Vision 2030's goal of establishing the Kingdom as the world's leading halal hub, driven by innovation, quality, and global trust in Saudi products.