Makkah Health Cluster assesses healthcare needs of over 500,000 Pilgrims

Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Executive Management Team for Population Health at Makkah Health Cluster conducted 118 field visits during the 1445 AH Hajj season, from 16 Dhu al-Qi'dah to 4 Dhu al-Hijjah, as part of a field survey that will help it develop health services.

The survey included the analysis of data from over 500,000 pilgrims to assess their health needs and those of the health practitioners.

According to Makkah Health Cluster, the health status of 535,865 pilgrims was registered; 4,993 pilgrims participating in the health needs assessment questionnaire and 451 health practitioners participating in the practitioners' needs assessment measurement.

The 119 health survey visits encompassed 612 cases.

During the month of Dhul-Qi'dah, 32,283 Indonesian pilgrims, 2,292 Pakistani pilgrims, and 2,292 Chadian pilgrims were visited. Between 1-4 Dhul-Hijjah, 14,230 Moroccan pilgrims, 9,084 Indonesian pilgrims, 4,589 Egyptian pilgrims, and 3,440 Syrian pilgrims were visited.

The health cluster said that special presents were distributed to 13,950 pilgrims during the field visits.