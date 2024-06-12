Open Menu

Makkah Health Cluster Assesses Healthcare Needs Of Over 500,000 Pilgrims

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Makkah Health Cluster assesses healthcare needs of over 500,000 Pilgrims

Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Executive Management Team for Population Health at Makkah Health Cluster conducted 118 field visits during the 1445 AH Hajj season, from 16 Dhu al-Qi'dah to 4 Dhu al-Hijjah, as part of a field survey that will help it develop health services.

The survey included the analysis of data from over 500,000 pilgrims to assess their health needs and those of the health practitioners.

According to Makkah Health Cluster, the health status of 535,865 pilgrims was registered; 4,993 pilgrims participating in the health needs assessment questionnaire and 451 health practitioners participating in the practitioners' needs assessment measurement.

The 119 health survey visits encompassed 612 cases.

During the month of Dhul-Qi'dah, 32,283 Indonesian pilgrims, 2,292 Pakistani pilgrims, and 2,292 Chadian pilgrims were visited. Between 1-4 Dhul-Hijjah, 14,230 Moroccan pilgrims, 9,084 Indonesian pilgrims, 4,589 Egyptian pilgrims, and 3,440 Syrian pilgrims were visited.

The health cluster said that special presents were distributed to 13,950 pilgrims during the field visits.

Related Topics

Pakistan Syria Hajj Makkah From

Recent Stories

Minister for Religious Affairs reviews arrangement ..

Minister for Religious Affairs reviews arrangements for pilgrims in Mashaier

27 minutes ago
 Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike e ..

Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP a ..

Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations

2 hours ago
 Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriag ..

Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal

2 hours ago
 Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in ..

Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries         

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

4 hours ago
Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget to ..

Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

7 hours ago
 The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

21 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first vict ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada

21 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

21 hours ago

More Stories From World