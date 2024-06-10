Open Menu

Makkah Health Cluster Conducts 6 Open Heart Surgeries, 68 Cardiac Catheterisations For Pilgrims In A Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Makkah Health Cluster provided services to more than 6,897 pilgrims who visited the emergency departments in its affiliated hospitals from the beginning of Dhu al-Qi'dah until the 1st of Dhu al-Hijjah.

This is part of the comprehensive services prepared by the Ministry of Health to care for the pilgrims.

The cluster reported that 2,034 pilgrims visited healthcare centers, with six open-heart surgeries and 68 heart catheterization procedures conducted this season, ranging from therapeutic to diagnostic operations.

Additionally, there were 160 kidney dialysis sessions, and health awareness teams educated over 220,000 pilgrims through various electronic means, digital screens in the Grand Mosque areas, and on-field visits in the holy capital's streets and squares, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The cluster also noted that 805 pilgrims were admitted to hospital wards, with 176 cases admitted to intensive care units and 23 endoscopies performed for pilgrims. Only two cases of heat exhaustion were recorded.

Saudi Makkah Mosque

