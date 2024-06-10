- Home
- World
- Makkah Health cluster conducts 6 open heart surgeries, 68 cardiac catheterisations for pilgrims in a ..
Makkah Health Cluster Conducts 6 Open Heart Surgeries, 68 Cardiac Catheterisations For Pilgrims In A Month
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Makkah Health Cluster provided services to more than 6,897 pilgrims who visited the emergency departments in its affiliated hospitals from the beginning of Dhu al-Qi'dah until the 1st of Dhu al-Hijjah.
This is part of the comprehensive services prepared by the Ministry of Health to care for the pilgrims.
The cluster reported that 2,034 pilgrims visited healthcare centers, with six open-heart surgeries and 68 heart catheterization procedures conducted this season, ranging from therapeutic to diagnostic operations.
Additionally, there were 160 kidney dialysis sessions, and health awareness teams educated over 220,000 pilgrims through various electronic means, digital screens in the Grand Mosque areas, and on-field visits in the holy capital's streets and squares, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The cluster also noted that 805 pilgrims were admitted to hospital wards, with 176 cases admitted to intensive care units and 23 endoscopies performed for pilgrims. Only two cases of heat exhaustion were recorded.
Recent Stories
Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South Africa today
The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..
Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant
Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..
Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
More Stories From World
-
Odd couples: when French presidents 'cohabit' with rival PMs14 minutes ago
-
No snap election in Germany after EU vote: Scholz spokesman14 minutes ago
-
Still named as new coach of Ligue 1 side Lens14 minutes ago
-
Saudi border guards directorate facilitates procedures for pilgrims arriving to perform Hajj 1445 AH25 minutes ago
-
Makkah Civil Defense conducts fire drill at Jabal Al-Rahma Hospital25 minutes ago
-
Paris mayor slams Macron's election call before Olympics34 minutes ago
-
N. Korea sends more balloons as Kim's sister warns of 'new counteraction'35 minutes ago
-
Pioneering black conductor melds opera with S.African dance music44 minutes ago
-
Swiss summit on Ukraine set to thrash out path to peace44 minutes ago
-
Snap French elections will not disturb Paris Olympics: Bach1 hour ago
-
Snap French elections will not disturb Paris Olympics: Bach1 hour ago
-
Zelensky denies Russian foothold in Ukraine's Sumy region1 hour ago