Open Menu

Makkah Health Cluster Provides Services To Over 6,897 Pilgrims In Month

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Makkah Health Cluster provides services to over 6,897 pilgrims in month

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Makkah Health Cluster provided services to more than 6,897 pilgrims who visited the emergency departments in its affiliated hospitals from the beginning of Dhu al-Qi'dah until the 1st of Dhu al-Hijjah.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), this is part of the comprehensive services prepared by the Ministry of Health to care for the pilgrims.

The cluster reported that 2,034 pilgrims visited healthcare centers, with six open-heart surgeries and 68 heart catheterization procedures conducted this season, ranging from therapeutic to diagnostic operations.

Additionally, there were 160 kidney dialysis sessions, and health awareness teams educated over 220,000 pilgrims through various electronic means, digital screens in the Grand Mosque areas, and on-field visits in the holy capital's streets and squares.

The cluster also noted that 805 pilgrims were admitted to hospital wards, with 176 cases admitted to intensive care units and 23 endoscopies performed for pilgrims. Only two cases of heat exhaustion were recorded.

Related Topics

Saudi Makkah Mosque From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

13 hours ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

13 hours ago
 Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

13 hours ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

13 hours ago
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

13 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

13 hours ago
 AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of ..

AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..

13 hours ago
 Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunda ..

Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..

13 hours ago
 Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra

Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra

13 hours ago
 Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visi ..

Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visits MSD

13 hours ago

More Stories From World