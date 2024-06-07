Makkah Route Initiative Ensure Quick, Secure Travel Procedures For Pilgrims
Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Casablanca, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Under the Makkah Route Initiative, the General Directorate of Passports continues to provide many services and facilities to Moroccan pilgrims at Mohammed V International Airport.
At the initiative's hall at the airport, the directorate completes the pilgrims' travel procedures to Saudi Arabia in record time, issuing their visas electronically, collecting biometric data and ensuring they have a clean bill of health.
The General Directorate of Passports employs cutting-edge technology to expedite pilgrims' travel procedures and achieve the highest levels of accuracy and security.
The Makkah Route Initiative facilitates the Hajj journey for pilgrims in seven countries: Morocco, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Türkiye and Côte d'Ivoire.
