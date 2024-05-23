Makkah Route Initiative harnesses artificial intelligence, digital solutions at Kuala Lumpur Airport

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Makkah Route Initiative has harnessed modern technology systems, using artificial intelligence and innovative digital solutions to complete the procedures of the beneficiaries easily and conveniently.
Such technology services are being applied successfully at eleven international airports in seven countries including Morocco, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkiye and Côte d'Ivoire
The various modern technologies, in the designated lounge for the Makkah Route Initiative at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia, greatly contributed to saving the beneficiaries effort and time by completing their procedures, starting with issuing the Hajj visa electronically and taking biometric data, completing passport procedures in the initiative lounge at the airport of the country of departure after verifying the availability of health requirements.
The Makkah Route Initiative is one of the initiatives of the Ministry of Interior within the Pilgrim Experience Program, which is part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. It continues to be implemented for the sixth year in cooperation with the ministries of foreign affairs, health, Hajj and Umrah, and media, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, the Saudi Data and AI Authority, and the ?Pilgrim Experience Program to enhance the Hajj journey.
