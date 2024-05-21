Makkah: Salik Oversees Hajj Arrangements Amidst Hectic Schedule
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 02:00 PM
MAKKAH-AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain, who arrived here last week, is spending hectic days holding meetings with the concerned Saudi authorities and officials of the Pakistan Hajj Mission to oversee the arrangements for Pakistani Hajj pilgrims.
He visited health facilities established by the Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission, one each in Makkah Al-Mukarramah and Madinah Al-Munawwarah and inspected hotel accommodations for Hujjaj, interacting with them to get their feedback.
He also inspected the kitchens of catering companies providing three meals a day and the transport services. Additionally, he held meetings with the heads of Saudi companies collaborating with Pakistan for the smooth conduct of the overall Hajj operation.
Reviewing the arrangements made for Pakistani Hujjaj, particularly during the five Hajj days in Mashair from 8-12 Zilhaj, Chaudhry Salik toured Mina, Arafat and Muzdalfa. He appreciated the timely and elaborate arrangements, including transport, accommodation, and catering in Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalfa.
Pakistan has established two hospitals and ten dispensaries in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah to provide health care for Hajj pilgrims. This year, 179,210 Pakistanis will perform Hajj under both government and private schemes. A month-long flight operation started on May 9 with five airlines—PIA, Saudi Airlines, Airblue, Serene Air, and Air Sial—operating 259 flights from eight major Pakistani cities to Jeddah and Madinah until June 9.
One main hospital and eight dispensaries are in Makkah, while one hospital and two dispensaries are in Madinah.
Pakistani pilgrims’ residences in Makkah have been divided into nine zones. One zone has the main hospital, while each of the remaining eight zones has a dispensary.
Around 400 doctors and paramedics have been selected this year for the Hajj Medical Mission. They are gradually arriving in Saudi Arabia with pilgrims to perform their duties. Members of the Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission have been selected by the Ministry of Religious Affairs based on a predefined formula comprising 70 percent civilians and 30 percent from the armed forces.
At the hospitals, specialists including cardiologists, gynecologists, pediatricians, pulmonologists, dentists, and others are providing round-the-clock service. Both hospitals are equipped with X-ray, ultrasound, and lab testing facilities where minor procedures can be performed. Patients suffering from serious ailments are referred to Saudi hospitals for further treatment.
In every dispensary, one doctor, two paramedics, and one pharmacist are present round the clock in different shifts, and each dispensary has an ambulance as well.
Recent Stories
Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4
LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi
Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi
One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism
Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..
AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash
Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win
More Stories From World
-
Youth movement: NBA's 20-something stars set to battle in conference finals5 minutes ago
-
Fear but no injuries after quake 'swarm' near Naples15 minutes ago
-
Russia accuses US of seeking to place weapons in space35 minutes ago
-
Greek trial of one of Med's worst migrant tragedies opens35 minutes ago
-
Around 28,743 intending Pakistani Hujjaj so far arrived in Madinah45 minutes ago
-
SRCA conducts mock emergency exercise in Madinah55 minutes ago
-
Spain's king, queen mark 20th wedding anniversary in new era for crown1 hour ago
-
Saudi Power Procurement Company announces new world record low cost of electricity from wind power1 hour ago
-
Istanbul's century-old streetcar gets a makeover1 hour ago
-
China issues special stamps featuring traditional Chinese opera1 hour ago
-
"The Last Frenzy" stays on top of Chinese mainland box office chart1 hour ago
-
China's Kuaizhou-11 Y4 rocket launches 4 new satellites1 hour ago