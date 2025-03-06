Makkah Security Ensures Safe, Smooth Umrah Experience During Ramadan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2025 | 03:50 PM
Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Makkah security patrols are diligently working to ensure the safety and smooth flow of Umrah performers and visitors during Ramadan.
Utilizing advanced technology and coordinating with other security agencies, they manage large crowds, assist the elderly, ensure children's well-being, and guide the lost.
