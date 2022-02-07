UrduPoint.com

'Malaise' In DR Congo As President's Security Aide Arrested

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Kinshasa, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The surprise arrest of DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi's special security advisor while the head of state was abroad has sparked protests and fears of instability within the government.

Francois Beya, who had been considered a key figure in the conflict-wracked central African country, was arrested by the intelligence service on Saturday.

There has been no official reason given for the arrest.

However a security source told AFP on condition of anonymity that Beya is "suspected of wanting to try something in the absence of the head of state, the nature of which will be determined after his hearing".

Tshisekedi had travelled to Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa to attend a two-day African Union summit, which ended on Sunday with leaders condemning a recent "wave" of military coups on the continent.

