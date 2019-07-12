UrduPoint.com
Malakhit Engineering Bureau Presents Design For Submarine With Air-Independent Propulsion

Fri 12th July 2019 | 07:53 PM

Russia's Malakhit marine engineering bureau has presented the concept for a small submarine of the P-750B Project Piranha with air-independent propulsion, the bureau's leading engineer, Igor Karavaev, told Sputnik on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Russia's Malakhit marine engineering bureau has presented the concept for a small submarine of the P-750B Project Piranha with air-independent propulsion, the bureau's leading engineer, Igor Karavaev, told Sputnik on Friday.

The design was presented on the sidelines of 9th International Maritime Defense Show in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.

"The main feature of the new Piranha-class submarine is its closed-cycle, air-independent propulsion, which can extend a submarine's submerged operation from several weeks to 30 days at a speed of 4 knots," Karavaev said.

Despite the fact that the submarine will be able to operate autonomously, it will have to surface in order to determine its location and establish radio contact, according to Karavaev.

The 9th International Maritime Defense Show began on Wednesday and will last until Sunday.

