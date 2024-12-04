Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford University

(@FahadShabbir)

Oxford (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4 December, 2024)

Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace prize laureate and global advocate for girls' education, met with the scholars that she has supported by the Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP) scholarships at a special event held at Lady Margaret Hall (LMH), Oxford University. This year, the programme awarded Malala scholarships to three exceptional women scholars: Zainab Aziz & Ayeda Hamid from Pakistan and Suha Albanna from Palestine. These scholars are pursuing graduate degrees at Oxford University, representing a new generation of women leaders driven by knowledge and a commitment to societal progress. The event highlighted the transformative impact of educational initiatives like the OPP in providing world-class opportunities to talented and deserving students of Pakistan. The event was held to welcome all graduate Pakistani scholars starting their degrees in 2024, along with 12 OPP scholars and to celebrate the broader impact of the OPP. Malala first met privately with the three scholars, engaging in a heartfelt conversation about their journeys, aspirations, and the challenges they’ve faced. Following her private meeting with the scholars, Malala attended a reception with members of the Pakistani scholars community at Oxford, alongside distinguished guests, including the Principal of LMH Stephen Blyth, Vice-Chancellor of Oxford University, Irene Tracey, and OPP donors Suleman Raza and Hamid Ismail.

In her address at the reception, Malala commended the OPP for its vital role in bringing competent and deserving scholars, especially women scholars, to the forefront. She emphasized the importance of investing in education as a transformative force, particularly for women, to unlock their potential and catalyze societal progress.

“I believe that initiatives like the Oxford Pakistan Programme, where Pakistani scholars come to Oxford University to receive world-class education and then return to serve their communities in Pakistan, have the potential to change the course of Pakistan’s future,” said Malala.