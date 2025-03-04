Malaria Deaths Soar In Shadow Of Ethiopia Conflict
Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2025 | 12:10 PM
Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Lema Tefera's voice broke as he described losing four children to malaria in just one month -- deaths that could likely have been prevented if not for the conflict in Ethiopia's Oromia region.
"There was no malaria medication and treatment in our village due to the fighting," the farmer told AFP by phone.
Africa accounts for about 95 percent of the 250 million malaria cases and more than 600,000 deaths across the globe each year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
Experts say the situation is worsening in Ethiopia's most populous region, Oromia, where a conflict has been raging between the government and a rebel group -- the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) -- since 2018, severely disrupting health services.
Doctors, experts, and aid workers told AFP fatal cases were surging thanks to the "perfect storm" of climate change and violence.
Subsistence farmers like Lema, a father of seven before the disease took his children, are particularly vulnerable.
"It was the worst situation I have ever experienced," said Lema, who lives in the small western village of Lalistu Lophi.
Lema's family make up just four of the roughly 7.3 million malaria cases and 1,157 deaths recorded by the WHO in Ethiopia between January and October last year.
The figures have doubled since 2023, and Oromia accounts for almost half the cases and deaths.
The sprawling region, which covers more than a third of Ethiopia, has witnessed a collapse of health facilities, said Gemechu Biftu, executive director of the Oromia Physicians Association.
"Programmed supplies of anti-malarial drugs have been disrupted due to the armed conflict," he said.
There is no end to the fighting in sight: the government classifies the OLA a terrorist organisation, and peace talks in Tanzania in 2023 failed.
Legesse Bulcha, the director of the Nejo General Hospital in West Wollega, one of the worst-hit areas, said malaria cases had surged in the past three years.
He said malaria accounted for 70 percent of the 26,000 patients his small hospital treated in 2023-2024, up from no more than 20 percent before that.
While conflict had disrupted access to medicine, he said a changing climate was also playing a part.
Experts warn warming temperatures will create more of the warmer, wetter conditions in which malaria-spreading mosquitos thrive.
"Unlike before, there are still significant numbers of cases during the dry season," said Legesse.
Gemechu agreed, noting tests had shown not only rising mortality rates but that malaria was "expanding to new areas".
Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Ethiopia co-ordinator Rachelle Seguin said 2024 saw the country's "highest numbers of malaria cases seen, probably ever".
"I think it's a little bit the perfect storm: you have increasing temperatures, you've had conflict in the country for years," she said.
As the next rainy season approaches in June-September, Seguin said she fears the coming year "could be even worse".
The problem will not be helped by the sudden US aid funding freeze ordered by President Donald Trump.
"The recent USAID funding cut would significantly increase morbidity and mortality not only from malaria but also from other communicable illnesses for which the agency has been providing significant funding," Nuredin Luke, an Oromia-based doctor, told AFP.
The US government had previously provided some 40 percent of the annual funding globally for control and research into malaria. It is unclear if this will resume.
In his isolated village, thousands of miles from Washington, Lema remains struck down with sorrow.
Unable to farm, he has had to rely on relatives to survive.
"I have been completely depressed," he said. "I have not been able to recover from the grief."
Recent Stories
DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..
DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..
Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives
Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..
INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..
TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..
A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025
More Stories From World
-
New Zealand sacks senior diplomat after Trump jibe12 minutes ago
-
Strikes hit Lufthansa profits, Olympics dent Air France21 minutes ago
-
Rain checks spread of Japan wildfire21 minutes ago
-
France says sharing military intelligence with Ukraine22 minutes ago
-
Cavs hold off Heat to book NBA playoff berth31 minutes ago
-
Trump pauses tariffs for autos as Trudeau call yields no breakthrough51 minutes ago
-
Trump assails Democrats who heckled him during speech52 minutes ago
-
Rohingya refugee food aid to be halved from next month: UN1 hour ago
-
Two Sessions: Chinese private sector expands overseas ventures1 hour ago
-
Osaka says Indian Wells loss 'worst match in my life'2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - collated2 hours ago
-
Pope Francis resting after 'peaceful night': Vatican2 hours ago