Malawi Court Backs Cancellation of Presidential Election Results - Judge

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal has upheld the Constitutional Court's verdict on canceling the results of the presidential election that took place in May 2019, justice Frank Kapanda said on Friday.

In early February, the Constitutional Court annulled the results of the presidential election, in which incumbent President Peter Mutharika won gaining more than 38 percent of the vote. According to the results, 36 percent of voters backed Lazarus Chakwera, the leader of the opposition Malawi Congress Party. However, a panel of five judges considered the results as invalid due to a large number of violations and decided to hold new elections.

In response, the Malawi authorities said they would appeal the decision of the Constitutional Court.

"We will uphold the [Constitutional] Court decision below," Kapanda said, as quoted by the local Nyasa Times online newspaper, reading a ruling by a panel of seven judges who made a "unanimous decision."

The court also supported the Constitutional Court's decision to hold a fresh election in accordance with the country's constitution, which provides 60 days for by-election.

Earlier this week, Chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission Jane Ansah said the new election was scheduled for July 2.