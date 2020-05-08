UrduPoint.com
Malawi Court Rejects President's Appeal Against Poll Annulment

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 09:28 PM

Malawi's top appeals court on Friday rejected President Peter Mutharika's bid to scrap the annulment of controversial elections last May which he narrowly won, paving the way for a rerun in July

Lilongwe, Malawi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Malawi's top appeals court on Friday rejected President Peter Mutharika's bid to scrap the annulment of controversial elections last May which he narrowly won, paving the way for a rerun in July.

Mutharika had appealed a landmark decision by the Constitutional Court to nullify the results of the disputed May 21 election over what it said were "grave" and "widespread" irregularities.

The president had garnered just 38.5 percent of the vote to win a second term.

"We have listened to the petitions by the two parties and we dismiss both the appeals in their entirety," said Justice Frank Kapanda, referring to the president's appeal as well as a similar case filed by Malawi's electoral commission.

In his appeal, Mutharika said the judges had "erred in law".

"We find that the first appellant (Mutharika) was not duly elected to the office of the president," said Kapanda.

