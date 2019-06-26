UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malawi Election Court Case Opens

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 08:42 PM

Malawi election court case opens

Malawi's constitutional court on Wednesday heard opening arguments in a case over alleged election irregularities as opposition parties battle to have the result of last month's vote nullified

Lilongwe, Malawi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Malawi's constitutional court on Wednesday heard opening arguments in a case over alleged election irregularities as opposition parties battle to have the result of last month's vote nullified.

The court did not allow public or media access to the hearing, which comes after the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the United Transformation Movement (UTM) lodged complaints of alleged fraud in the election.

President Peter Mutharika, leader of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), held onto power in the May 21 vote, narrowly defeating Lazarus Chakwera of the MCP.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Vote Malawi May Congress Media Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Deep emotional attachment exists between people of ..

7 minutes ago

Dialogues only way forward to resolve Kashmir disp ..

10 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes high numb ..

43 minutes ago

HRCP censures higher education budget cuts

55 minutes ago

Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group-I Tie Pakistan Vs. In ..

57 minutes ago

UN supports arrest warrant of DR Congo warlord

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.