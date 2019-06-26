Malawi election court case opens

Malawi's constitutional court on Wednesday heard opening arguments in a case over alleged election irregularities as opposition parties battle to have the result of last month's vote nullified

Lilongwe, Malawi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Malawi's constitutional court on Wednesday heard opening arguments in a case over alleged election irregularities as opposition parties battle to have the result of last month's vote nullified.

The court did not allow public or media access to the hearing, which comes after the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the United Transformation Movement (UTM) lodged complaints of alleged fraud in the election.

President Peter Mutharika, leader of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), held onto power in the May 21 vote, narrowly defeating Lazarus Chakwera of the MCP.