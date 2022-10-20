UrduPoint.com

Malawi Finds Mass Grave Of Suspected Ethiopian Migrants

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 12:15 AM

Malawi finds mass grave of suspected Ethiopian migrants

Malawi has discovered a mass grave in the north of the country containing the remains of 25 people suspected to be migrants from Ethiopia, police said on Wednesday

Lilongwe, Malawi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Malawi has discovered a mass grave in the north of the country containing the remains of 25 people suspected to be migrants from Ethiopia, police said on Wednesday.

"The grave was discovered late on Tuesday but we cordoned it off and started exhuming today. So far, we have discovered 25 bodies," police spokesman Peter Kalaya told AFP.

Police were alerted by villagers in the Mzimba area, about 250 kilometres (155 miles) north of the capital Lilongwe, who stumbled on the grave while collecting wild honey in a forest.

"We suspect that they were illegal migrants who were being transported to South Africa via Malawi," he said.

He added that evidence gathered from the site indicated the victims were Ethiopian males aged between 25 and 40 years.

The decomposing bodies were exhumed and taken to a morgue for autopsy.

The bodies appear to have been buried "probably not more than a month" ago, he said.

Malawi is a popular route for illegal immigrants from East Africa being smuggled to South Africa -- the continent's most industrialised country and a magnet for poor migrants from elsewhere on the continent.

Police often catch trucks transporting migrants passing through the country en route to South Africa, via Mozambique.

Kalaya said that between January and September this year, authorities had intercepted 221 illegal immigrants, 186 of whom were Ethiopians.

Two years ago immigration authorities in neighbouring Mozambique made a grim discovery, finding 64 migrants from Ethiopia dead inside a freight container loaded on a truck.

They were presumed to have died from suffocation. A few survivors were among the group.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) chief in Malawi Nomagugu Ncube said they were still gathering information about the latest incident.

"IOM notes with concern the continued loss of migrants' lives along the migration journey and calls upon state and non-state actors to work together to promote legal pathways for migration," she told AFP.

Related Topics

Africa Dead Police Poor Died Mzimba Lilongwe Ethiopia South Africa Malawi Mozambique SITE January September From

Recent Stories

US Charges Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son With Sanctio ..

US Charges Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son With Sanctions Evasion, Seeks Extradition ..

1 minute ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

2 minutes ago
 PGA boosts 2023 purses for four events in LIV-figh ..

PGA boosts 2023 purses for four events in LIV-fight revamp

2 minutes ago
 Tunisian bakers strike over unpaid subsidies

Tunisian bakers strike over unpaid subsidies

2 minutes ago
 US Ready to Purchase Oil From US Companies If Pric ..

US Ready to Purchase Oil From US Companies If Prices Drop to $70 Per Barrel - Wh ..

2 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.