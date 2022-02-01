(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera said Monday that the country needs the support of its partners to cope with the devastating effects of a severe tropical storm that hit southeastern Africa in late January, claiming the lives of 88 people and displacing thousands more.

Last week media reported that the death toll from landslides, floods and heavy rains caused by Tropical Storm Ana in Madagascar, Mozambique and Malawi has reached at least 88 people. In Malawi alone, 32 people died and about 150 were injured, with 20 others missing and nearly 190,000 people forced to flee their homes.

"Our friends in Mozambique have suffered more; so, we know that we are not the only ones in need of help. All the same, we are asking our partners to support us because we cannot manage on our own," Chakwera was cited as saying by national media the Times Group.

According to Chakwera, the kind of assistance required will be ascertained when the damage is assessed, but the process has so far been hampered by the roads' disruption and inaccessibility of some areas. Malawi Commissioner for Disasters Charles Kalemba called the storm the worst in the nation's history.

On Monday, Chakwera visited affected regions, writing on Facebook that the storm inflicted "extensive damage... to human life, property, crops, livestock and infrastructure." He also pledged that the government would provide proper care to those affected by the storm and support them to "revert to normal life."