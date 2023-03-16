Malawi President Declares Two Weeks of Mourning for Cyclone Victims

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera declared two weeks of national mourning for over 200 people killed by the tropical cyclone Freddy.

"In view of the extent of the loss of life caused by this disaster, I have directed that all of us as a nation observe 14 days of mourning and that all flags fly at half mast for the first seven of those days," Chakwera said in a speech broadcast on his page on Facebook (banned in Russia as extremist).

The Malawi Department of Disaster Management Affairs said Wednesday the death toll from Cyclone Freddy in southern Malawi has risen to 225, while over 700 others have been injured.