UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malawi Reports First Coronavirus Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 12:20 AM

Malawi reports first coronavirus death

Malawi announced its first coronavirus death on Tuesday as well as three additional cases, bringing the tally of infections to eight in one of the last countries in Africa to report the disease

Blantyre, Malawi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ):Malawi announced its first coronavirus death on Tuesday as well as three additional cases, bringing the tally of infections to eight in one of the last countries in Africa to report the disease.

Health Minister Jappie Mhango said the victim was a 51-year-old woman who had recently travelled to Britain and had an underlying medical condition.

She died in Blantyre, Malawi's second city and political capital.

"Our fifth patient to test positive from COVID-19 has sadly passed on in the early hours of this morning," Mhango told reporters.

Malawi is one of the poorest countries in the world. According to World Bank figures, more than half of the 17 million population lives below the poverty line.

President Peter Mutharika declared a state of emergency on March 23 to combat the virus, closing schools until further notice.

He has since announced the opening of new testing centres for COVID-19 and the recruitment by the health ministry of 2,000 extra staff.

Over the weekend, Mutharika said he would cut his own salary and the wages of his ministers to help fund the fight against coronavirus.

Related Topics

Africa World World Bank Died Blantyre Malawi March Women From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GCC interior ministers hold 37th meeting remotely

1 hour ago

130 Zaireen leave for home after 14-day quarantine ..

31 minutes ago

Women can play vital role to keep families safe: D ..

31 minutes ago

Detained Mehbooba Mufti shifted to her residence

31 minutes ago

Africa's biggest airline takes $550m hit due to co ..

31 minutes ago

FA chief warns 'clubs, leagues' could be wiped out ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.