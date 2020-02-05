Malawi Ruling Party Urges 'peace' After Poll Annulment
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 12:07 AM
Lilongwe, Malawi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Malawi's ruling party on Tuesday urged citizens to "maintain peace" after the constitutional court annulled President Peter Mutharika's re-election and called for fresh polls.
The Democratic Progressive Party "urges all its supporters and Malawians of goodwill to maintain peace and order as we chart the way forward," secretary general Grezeldar Jeffrey said in a statement.