UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malawi Running Out Of COVID-19 Vaccines After Destroying 20,000 Expired Doses - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 09:26 PM

Malawi Running Out of COVID-19 Vaccines After Destroying 20,000 Expired Doses - Official

Malawi has used up 99% of all the COVID-19 vaccine doses available in the country after health authorities destroyed almost 20,000 expired AstraZeneca doses, Queen Dube, the chief of health services, told Sputnik on Tuesday

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Malawi has used up 99% of all the COVID-19 vaccine doses available in the country after health authorities destroyed almost 20,000 expired AstraZeneca doses, Queen Dube, the chief of health services, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We have a few doses remaining at the [vaccination] centers. By the close of business today we should be at 99%, so by the end of the week we should have had used up all the doses," Dube said.

The vaccine shortage currently being experienced by the African nation is a result of destroyed shots which had expired, partly due to the low uptake of the vaccines in the country. Malawi received 102,000 AstraZeneca doses from the African Union on March 26 and burned 19,610 of them in mid-May.

"We have received a notification that more AstraZeneca vaccines will be arriving soon. Numbers have increased slightly over the past week but I can confirm that we are officially not in the third wave, but we are expecting the numbers to increase due to the winter season," Dube added.

Asked whether the country was in talks with other vaccine producers such as Russia and other countries, the health official said that at this stage, she could only disclose the fact that they were working with an advisory body on that.

"We are also engaging with our multilateral and bilateral partners," Dube said.

Malawi has so far registered 34,914 COVID-19 cases, coupled with 1,171 deaths and 32,891 recoveries.

Related Topics

Shortage Business Russia Malawi March All From

Recent Stories

Indian Air Force to Conduct Joint Drills With US N ..

1 minute ago

Europol Reports Over 50 Completed, Failed, or Foil ..

1 minute ago

UK's Minister of State for South Asia and Commonwe ..

1 minute ago

MDA DG asks WASA to be ready for monsoon, its impa ..

1 minute ago

Army gifts rare Gandharan Statue to Directorate of ..

5 minutes ago

286 candidates file nomination papers for 13 Mirpu ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.