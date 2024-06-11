Malawi Searches For VP's Plane, Fearing Crash
Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Lilongwe, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Malawian rescuers combed a fog-cloaked forest on Tuesday as the search for Vice President Saulos Chilima's missing plane intensified, with the United States and neighbouring African nations sending search aircraft.
The military plane carrying Chilima, 51, and nine others disappeared on Monday, after it failed to land in the northern city of Mzuzu due to bad weather and was told to return to the capital, Lilongwe.
Operations were focusing on a forest south of Mzuzu on Tuesday.
"When the plane went missing, we managed to locate the last tower at which the phones had transmitted, that is why we are concentrating our efforts on that area," Moses Kunkuyu, a spokesman for President Lazarus Chakwera's government, told a news conference.
Army commander General Paul Valentino Phiri said other countries, including Malawi's neighbours, were aiding the effort, with support including helicopters and drones.
The US Embassy in Lilongwe said it was working with the government to "offer all available assistance" including the use of a C-12 military aircraft.
But footage shared by members of the search team showed bad weather persisted on Tuesday, with foggy conditions hampering visibility.
"We join President Chakwera in his prayers for the well-being of all those on board," the US embassy said.
Recent Stories
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar
More Stories From World
-
More than 4,000 scouts begin field survey of Mina, Arafat5 minutes ago
-
Production starts at Senegal's first offshore oil field6 minutes ago
-
French PM vows to 'do everything' to 'avoid the worst' in snap polls6 minutes ago
-
Room with a view: the German teen living on trains15 minutes ago
-
Production starts at Senegal's first offshore oil field26 minutes ago
-
Blinken says Netanyahu 'reaffirmed commitment' to Gaza ceasefire plan56 minutes ago
-
Singapore Airlines offers $10,000 to passengers hurt by turbulence1 hour ago
-
Minister Salik urges Pak Haj Mission to ensure top-notch facilities for pilgrims in Mina1 hour ago
-
Japan biochemist who discovered statins, Akira Endo, dies1 hour ago
-
39 migrants dead after boat sinks off Yemen: UN agency1 hour ago
-
Masood Khan urges Pakistani-American business leaders to invest in Pakistan to boost its economy2 hours ago
-
Macron to face press grilling as election battle heats up2 hours ago