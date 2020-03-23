UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malawi To Hold Vote Re-run On July 2: Electoral Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 05:43 PM

Malawi to hold vote re-run on July 2: electoral commission

Malawians will return to the polls on July 2 for a presidential election re-run ordered by the country's top court, which annulled last year's vote results because of irregularities, the electoral commission announced Monday

Blantyre, Malawi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Malawians will return to the polls on July 2 for a presidential election re-run ordered by the country's top court, which annulled last year's vote results because of irregularities, the electoral commission announced Monday.

"Following the Constitutional Court ruling on February 3 that nullified the presidential elections and ordered that there should be fresh elections, the commission... therefore announces that the elections will be held on 2nd July," electoral commission chief Jane Ansah told a news conference.

In a landmark ruling last month the Constitutional Court overturned the outcome of the May 21 election, which handed President Peter Mutharika a second term in office.

The court said the poll results were fraught with widespread irregularities -- in particular the "massive" use of correction fluid on tally sheets.

It ordered the holding of fresh polls within 150 days, but Mutharika is appealing the court's ruling.

The appeal will be heard in the Supreme Court starting April 15.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Vote February April May July Top Court

Recent Stories

125 tonnes medical equipment to reach from China: ..

11 minutes ago

Tenth Il-76 Russian Plane Heading to Italy to Assi ..

6 minutes ago

Commissioner Bannu reviews COVID-19 combating arra ..

6 minutes ago

PBIF demands free medical aid for coronavirus affe ..

24 minutes ago

10 held for decanting, selling loose petrol in Fai ..

6 minutes ago

5 prayer leaders held for violating amplifier act ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.