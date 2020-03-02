Malawi troops protect demonstrators in rare African exception

In a continent where armies often prop up governments, crush dissent and interfere in mainstream politics, Malawi in southern Africa has been an exception for decades

Blantyre, Malawi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ):

From Sudan to Zimbabwe to Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau, the military has had a long track record of being state flunkeys, breaching the neutral role it is supposed to maintain.

But Malawi, which was ruled with an iron fist by founding president Kamuzu Banda since independence from Britain in 1964, broke out of that mould in 1993, a year before Banda lost in the country's first multi-party polls.

Although allegiance to Banda was enforced at every level, the army swiftly dismantled the dictator's renegade paramilitary wing, the Malawi Young Pioneers, and Banda lost power in 1994.

The military's latest intervention occurred after a fraud-marred election last year that returned President Peter Mutharika to office.

The results were annulled by the country's top court and fresh polls are due in May.

Thousands of civilians last month marched to the offices of the disgraced electoral commission where they chained and padlocked its entrance -- and handed the keys to an army officer.

"Recent images of Malawi army soldiers protecting and leading opposition rally demonstrations are counter-intuitive in the eyes of many Africans," said New York-based Malawian political analyst Nathan Chiume.

In Africa "we are used to seeing national armies typically deployed on the streets to enforce government's orders against opposition members, not to guarantee the rights of citizens to peacefully demonstrate and petition the government," he said.