Malawi welcomes first fuel train in 42 years after railway rehabilitation

LILONGWE Malawi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) For the first time in four decades, Malawi has received a fuel train following the rehabilitation of its railway line, which had been in disrepair for years.

On Wednesday, the fuel train, carrying 1.2 million liters of fuel from Beira, Mozambique, arrived in Malawi’s southern region.

President Lazarus Chakwera, who inaugurated the train’s arrival, called it a “great milestone” for the country, stating that it would significantly contribute to Malawi’s socio-economic development.

“For 42 years, our railway lines were in ruins, and we have relied on trucks to import fuel, a costly method.

Today, we witness the first fuel train in many years thanks to the rehabilitation of the system,” Chakwera said. He added that his government is committed to fixing systems to improve living standards.

Economist Milward Tobias described the event as a “step in the right direction” for Malawi’s economy, noting that the shift to rail transport would result in significant savings in fuel transportation costs.

Since 1993, when Malawi transitioned to a multi-party political system, previous governments had neglected the railway network in favor of road transport for importing fuel from Mozambique and Tanzania.