Malawi Welcomes First Fuel Train In 42 Years After Railway Rehabilitation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LILONGWE Malawi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) For the first time in four decades, Malawi has received a fuel train following the rehabilitation of its railway line, which had been in disrepair for years.
On Wednesday, the fuel train, carrying 1.2 million liters of fuel from Beira, Mozambique, arrived in Malawi’s southern region.
President Lazarus Chakwera, who inaugurated the train’s arrival, called it a “great milestone” for the country, stating that it would significantly contribute to Malawi’s socio-economic development.
“For 42 years, our railway lines were in ruins, and we have relied on trucks to import fuel, a costly method.
Today, we witness the first fuel train in many years thanks to the rehabilitation of the system,” Chakwera said. He added that his government is committed to fixing systems to improve living standards.
Economist Milward Tobias described the event as a “step in the right direction” for Malawi’s economy, noting that the shift to rail transport would result in significant savings in fuel transportation costs.
Since 1993, when Malawi transitioned to a multi-party political system, previous governments had neglected the railway network in favor of road transport for importing fuel from Mozambique and Tanzania.
Recent Stories
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
More Stories From World
-
Kenya airport strike disrupts flights3 minutes ago
-
Turkish foreign minister to visit Uzbekistan3 minutes ago
-
East Timor says Australia pipeline deal to be struck by November13 minutes ago
-
Iran president visits Iraq on first foreign trip23 minutes ago
-
UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government43 minutes ago
-
E Timor leader tells AFP Australia pipeline deal struck by November43 minutes ago
-
Amazon to invest £8 bln in UK in boost for new Labour govt1 hour ago
-
Germany, Canada win Davis Cup openers1 hour ago
-
Colombia down Argentina, Brazil stunned in World Cup qualifiers1 hour ago
-
Iran threatens 'action' over new Western sanctions1 hour ago
-
Nigeria's Dangote refinery caught between promise and reality1 hour ago
-
Arsenal's Odegaard set to miss key Premier League matches1 hour ago