Malawians Dig Through Mud In Search Of Bodies After Cyclone Freddy

Published March 16, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Lacking sniffer dogs and armed just with shovels, rescuers in storm-ravaged Malawi on Thursday went on a grim hunt for buried bodies after Cyclone Freddy struck the southern African country, killing more than 200 people

As the rains ceased for the first time in five days, rescuers dug up decomposing bodies buried under mud and the debris of homes that had been swept away by the storm.

A joint operation by the military and local inhabitants recovered five bodies in Manje, a township around 15 kilometres (nine miles) south of the commercial capital Blantyre, after locals said they had spotted bubbles forming under the muddy rubble.

In a wrecked house half covered in mud, five soldiers and 10 community members used three shovels to unearth the begrimed corpse of a middle-aged man.

The team created a makeshift stretcher using two logs and a sack, and wrapped his remains in a second sack in the absence of a body bag.

They then began a trek to the foot of the mountain, where an ambulance and military vehicles were waiting.

Along the rocky and muddy path, sombre villagers made way, whispering commiserations and condolences.

"Since yesterday, we noticed that there have been bubbles forming in the mud so we suspected that there were dead bodies down there, and we decided to alert the rescue teams," community member Alfred Mbule told AFP.

"Just this morning alone, our group has recovered three bodies and another group has recovered two bodies. Yesterday afternoon we recovered three bodies." No one in the immediate community could identify the corpses, which were in a state of decomposition.

Manje, on the eastern side of Soche Mountain, straddles a mudslide triggered by pounding rain.

"We suspect that these bodies may have come from up the mountain in the mudslide and they just happened to be trapped by these houses that are still standing," said Mbule.

