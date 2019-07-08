UrduPoint.com
Like scores of other buskers, Lazarus Chigwandali plies the streets of Malawi's capital Lilongwe hoping for a few coins from appreciative passers-by

But Chigwandali is not your usual street musician. He is an albino, releasing a professional album, and the star of a documentary produced by Madonna.

Albinos are often targeted in brutal attacks in Malawi and other southern African countries because they have white skin due to a hereditary condition that causes lack of pigmentation.

Killings, abductions and gruesome dismembering of body parts for witchcraft are all real dangers.

Despite the risks, Chigwandali, 39, has been out in front of the public for years playing his upbeat tunes on a homemade banjo and a drum that he hits with a pedal operated by his right foot.

His big break came just last year when a tourist took a video of him on a cellphone and the footage was seen by Swedish producer Johan Hugo, who asked him to record an album.

Chigwandali, who sings in the local Chichewa language, draws on his tough upbringing for his music, telling of constant harassment, suspicion and the threat of physical attack.

"Growing up, people didn't want us being close to them because of our skin," he told AFP.

"People would leave when I went to watch a football match with my younger brother (also an albino), others would jostle us.

"The album talks about the plight of persons with albinoism. How people should not stigmatise others."

