Malawi's Debt Crisis Deepens As Aid Cuts Hurt
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 07:28 PM
Behind a dimly lit bar in Malawi's capital, Ben Manda rubbed his tired eyes and poured a customer a drink. He had been working for 36 hours straight, packing in back-to-back shifts to feed his family of four
Lilongwe, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Behind a dimly lit bar in Malawi's capital, Ben Manda rubbed his tired eyes and poured a customer a drink. He had been working for 36 hours straight, packing in back-to-back shifts to feed his family of four.
"I haven't been home in three days," said the 32-year-old barman in a run-down club in Mtandire, one of Lilongwe's largest and most crowded informal settlements. "Times are tough."
Manda is a casualty of Malawi's economic struggles, his livelihood hanging by a thread as foreign aid cuts and mounting national debt tighten their grip on his destitute African country.
A small television above the bar flickered with news reports of budget shortfalls, unpaid salaries, and a spiralling cost of living.
"The problem is that our leaders divert the money from its intended use," Manda said, accusing the political leadership of misusing foreign aid.
The country of 21 million people -- more than two-thirds of whom live in extreme poverty, according to the World Bank -- has for decades been dependent on foreign aid.
The scaling back of funding from Washington's USAID agency this year as well as cuts by Britain and other donors has fed a storm of crises causing economic instability that is worsening ahead of general elections in September.
"Since 2013, the country has lost an estimated five percent of its GDP, or roughly $545 million annually, due to reduced donor assistance," Agness Nyirongo, economic governance officer for the Centre for Social Concern, a non-government organisation, told AFP.
"The aid withdrawal means the country has to prioritise the little revenue locally generated to repay loans at the expense of service delivery," said Willy Kambwandira of the Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency.
Malawi is one of six countries with unsustainable debt levels, according to the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) February 2025 list.
Public sector debt rose from 48 to 93 percent of GDP between March 2020 and March 2024, according to government figures cited in an IMF report this month.
"Fiscal pressures that have contributed to this rise include spending to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and the aftereffects of three cyclones, high inflation, and rising foreign exchange rates," it said.
Recent Stories
BUMHS starts 20-day training for faculty members
CPEC is game changer for Pakistan's future: Governor Kundi
Islamabad sees 20% crime drop in first four months of 2025
Admin takes preventive measures for livestock diseases ahead of Eid-ul-Adha
S. Korea plans extra $4.9 bn help for chips amid US tariff anxiety
TEVTA signs agreement to set up Pak-China Digital Silk Road Institute
PSDE 38th Conference opens with urgent call for digital transformation, policy r ..
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 385 points
Rupee gains 04 paisa against US Dollar
Realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Dananeer’s Favourite Phone — ..
Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre
Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..
More Stories From World
-
Argentina's peso sinks after currency controls eased49 minutes ago
-
Khamenei says Iran-US talks going well but may lead nowhere1 hour ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed meets Crypto.com chief operations officer2 hours ago
-
UAE President, Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperation2 hours ago
-
Hanoi Citywalk: China-Vietnam fruit trade fuels a 'sweet opportunity'2 hours ago
-
Sino-Pak Digital Trade Academy launched to boost vocational skills2 hours ago
-
E-China's Heze ready to offer spring floral feast2 hours ago
-
Exchange 106 tower, a landmark of China-Malaysia BRI cooperation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia2 hours ago
-
Belt and Road Economic and Trade Center inaugurated to boost multilateral cooperation2 hours ago
-
More than 10% of Afghans could lose healthcare by year-end: WHO3 hours ago
-
Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: authorities4 hours ago
-
'Ghost town' fears haunt threatened UK steel community4 hours ago