Malawi's Debt Crisis Deepens As Aid Cuts Hurt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2025 | 06:29 PM

Malawi's debt crisis deepens as aid cuts hurt

Behind a dimly lit bar in Malawi's capital, Ben Manda rubbed his tired eyes and poured a customer a drink. He had been working for 36 hours straight, packing in back-to-back shifts to feed his family of four

Lilongwe, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Behind a dimly lit bar in Malawi's capital, Ben Manda rubbed his tired eyes and poured a customer a drink. He had been working for 36 hours straight, packing in back-to-back shifts to feed his family of four.

"I haven't been home in three days," said the 32-year-old barman in a run-down club in Mtandire, one of Lilongwe's largest and most crowded informal settlements. "Times are tough."

Manda is a casualty of Malawi's economic struggles, his livelihood hanging by a thread as foreign aid cuts and mounting national debt tighten their grip on his destitute African country.

A small television above the bar flickered with news reports of budget shortfalls, unpaid salaries, and a spiralling cost of living.

"The problem is that our leaders divert the money from its intended use," Manda said, accusing the political leadership of misusing foreign aid.

The country of 21 million people -- more than two-thirds of whom live in extreme poverty, according to the World Bank -- has for decades been dependent on foreign aid.

The scaling back of funding from Washington's USAID agency this year, as well as cuts by Britain and other donors, has fed a storm of crises causing economic instability that is worsening ahead of general elections in September.

"Since 2013, the country has lost an estimated five percent of its GDP, or roughly $545 million annually, due to reduced donor assistance," Agness Nyirongo, economic governance officer for the Centre for Social Concern, a non-government organisation, told AFP.

"The aid withdrawal means the country has to prioritise the little revenue locally generated to repay loans at the expense of service delivery," said Willy Kambwandira of the Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency.

Malawi is one of six countries with unsustainable debt levels, according to the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) February 2025 list.

Public sector debt rose from 48 to 93 percent of GDP between March 2020 and March 2024, according to government figures cited in an IMF report this month.

"Fiscal pressures that have contributed to this rise include spending to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and the aftereffects of three cyclones, high inflation, and rising foreign exchange rates," it said.

