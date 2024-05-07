Open Menu

Malaysia Acid-attack Footballer In 'critical But Stable' Condition

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Malaysia acid-attack footballer in 'critical but stable' condition

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) A Malaysian national team footballer who was the victim of an acid attack is in a "critical but stable" condition Tuesday with fourth-degree burns that will require more surgery, a football official told AFP.

Faisal Halim suffered burns on the neck, shoulder, hands and chest in Petaling Jaya district outside the capital Kuala Lumpur over the weekend.

Nicknamed "Mickey", the 26-year-old plays on the right wing for Selangor Football Club and Malaysia.

"I am at the hospital. Faisal's condition is a bit critical but stable," Football Association of Selangor deputy president Shahril Mokhtar told AFP via a text message.

He said Faisal was initially diagnosed as having suffered second-degree burns, "but after he was moved to another hospital, a plastic surgeon classified the injuries as fourth-degree burns."

Shahril said Faisal would undergo another surgery, adding that his movement and speech had been affected.

"We are shocked and disappointed that such an attack happened in Malaysia. My concern is also about the mental health of the other players since the new season begins on Friday," he said.

CEO of Selangor Football Club Johan Kamal Hamidon said security has been heightened for the players, officials and staff of the club but he did not elaborate.

Selangor state police chief Hussein Omar Khan told reporters that investigations over the motive for the attack continued and that two suspects had been arrested.

A photo that went viral online showed a visibly shocked and shirtless Faisal seated on a bench with burn marks on his upper body.

The acid attack came three days after another national team player, Akhyar Rashid, was injured in a robbery outside his home in the eastern state of Terengganu.

Kuala Terengganu police chief Azli Mohamad Noor said the incidents were unrelated.

Football Association of Malaysia president Hamidin Mohamad Amin urged high-profile footballers to take precautions about their personal safety, including hiring bodyguards.

"If you are a big player, you can consider what the overseas footballers are doing, which is to get a bodyguard," he was quoted as saying by The Star newspaper.

Related Topics

Football Injured Attack Police Robbery Rashid Kuala Terengganu Kuala Lumpur Malaysia

Recent Stories

Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensu ..

Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensure protection of people: DG IS ..

33 minutes ago
 "The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for T ..

"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”

1 hour ago
 vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color ..

Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..

1 hour ago
 Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbill ..

Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi

1 hour ago
 Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: ..

Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister

1 hour ago
 Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024

Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024

2 hours ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes impo ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultur ..

Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..

16 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportun ..

Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..

16 hours ago
 Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your res ..

Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World