Malaysia Adopts Slow Approach To Recognition Of Taliban In Afghanistan - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:20 PM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Malaysia takes cautious approach in recognizing the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) as a legitimate government in Afghanistan, the Malaysian foreign minister told the Malaysiakini news outlet on Wednesday.

"We are following closely events that are occurring in Kabul, in particular, and the whole of Afghanistan.

We are taking a very cautious approach," Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah was quoted as saying.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry is now reviewing its stance toward the new government in the post-conflict nation, the official noted.

Afghanistan is under the Taliban control except for the Panjshir Province, where the resistance is strong enough to hold out the Islamist movement. Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that talks between Panjshir and the Taliban have collapsed.

