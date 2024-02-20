Open Menu

Malaysia Aims To Draw More EV Manufacturers As It Seeks To Become Regional Hub

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Malaysia aims to draw more EV manufacturers as it seeks to become regional hub

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Malaysia aims to draw more electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers as it seeks to become a regional hub for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), an official said on Tuesday.

Citing favorable conditions in Malaysia making it highly conducive to support multinationals' regional hub ambitions, Malaysian Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said in his keynote address at an automotive event here.

"Apart from our strategic location, good infrastructure and rule of law, we also have a highly-established electrical and electronics (E&E) industry, which has been reliably feeding the other industries, including aerospace, renewable energy and EVs," he said.

He added that the regional EV market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of about 33 percent from around 500 million U.S. Dollars in 2021 to 2.7 billion dollars by 2027.

Related Topics

Vehicle Malaysia Hub Market Event From Industry Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal ..

SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt

39 minutes ago
 Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committee ..

Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..

43 minutes ago
 Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 ..

Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made ..

Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..

14 hours ago
Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Q ..

Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..

14 hours ago
 Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

14 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

14 hours ago
 Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

14 hours ago
 CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match ..

CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..

14 hours ago
 Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach ..

Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege

14 hours ago

More Stories From World