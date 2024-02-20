Malaysia Aims To Draw More EV Manufacturers As It Seeks To Become Regional Hub
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 01:20 PM
KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Malaysia aims to draw more electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers as it seeks to become a regional hub for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), an official said on Tuesday.
Citing favorable conditions in Malaysia making it highly conducive to support multinationals' regional hub ambitions, Malaysian Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said in his keynote address at an automotive event here.
"Apart from our strategic location, good infrastructure and rule of law, we also have a highly-established electrical and electronics (E&E) industry, which has been reliably feeding the other industries, including aerospace, renewable energy and EVs," he said.
He added that the regional EV market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of about 33 percent from around 500 million U.S. Dollars in 2021 to 2.7 billion dollars by 2027.
Recent Stories
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..
Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..
Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss
Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered
Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP
CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..
Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege
More Stories From World
-
China's industrial sectors embrace green transition to meet carbon emissions goals5 minutes ago
-
Patient care hit as thousands of doctors resign in South Korea5 minutes ago
-
Social justice a major pillar of UAE's Development Process: Attorney General of Abu Dhabi6 minutes ago
-
China's Xiaomi opens new factory in Beijing6 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares close higher Tuesday6 minutes ago
-
Economic Watch: Coffee craze in China's "city of the future" brews up entrepreneurial spirit15 minutes ago
-
China, Spain to lift bilateral ties to higher level: Chinese FM16 minutes ago
-
US-Russian woman arrested in Russia for treason16 minutes ago
-
Wind-powered Dutch ship sets sail for greener future25 minutes ago
-
China New Growth: Changing festival traditions reflect vigor, potential of Chinese market26 minutes ago
-
Mongolia sees record snow in 49 years26 minutes ago
-
Malaysia's exports up 8.7 pct in January26 minutes ago