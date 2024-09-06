Malaysia Airlines says 'potential issue' found on one A350-900 engine

(@FahadShabbir)

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Malaysia Airlines said on Friday it had found a "potential issue" with the engine of an Airbus A350-900 aircraft in its fleet but added that it had been resolved.

"Malaysia Airlines Berhad confirms that its A350-900, Trent XWB-84 fleet recently underwent a precautionary inspection, during which a potential issue with high-pressure fuel hoses on one aircraft was identified," the carrier said in a statement.

"This finding was swiftly resolved, and the aircraft has been fully cleared for service following stringent maintenance protocols," it added.

"Safety and reliability are central to our operations, and we remain unwavering in our commitment to ensuring the highest standards of care for our passengers and crew."

Several airlines around the world ordered inspections of their A350 aircraft after Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific grounded 48 planes for checks Monday, prompted by one of its Zurich-bound A350-1000s returning to the city shortly after takeoff.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said Thursday that the A350-1000 aircraft suffered an engine failure due to a high-pressure fuel hose failing.

EASA said there was an "in-flight engine fire shortly after take-off", which was "promptly detected and extinguished".

In its emergency directive addressed to airlines, the EASA mandated inspections on A350-1000s which are powered by XWB-97 engines made by Rolls-Royce.

There are 86 such planes in service worldwide, according to the EASA.

The A350 family is manufactured by European aircraft maker Airbus.