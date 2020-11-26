Malaysia Among First to Receive Chinese-Made Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Malaysia is expected to be one of the first countries to receive a Chinese-made vaccine against the coronavirus disease, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Thursday, as cited by the state-run Bernama agency.

In a post on Facebook, Yassin said that the outgoing Chinese ambassador in Kuala Lumpur, Bai Tian, had given his assurances that Malaysia was on China's priority list for vaccine deliveries.

"His Excellency Bai Tian also expressed his appreciation to the Government of Malaysia for giving continuous support in various aspects to the republic, especially when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Wuhan early this year," the agency quoted the prime minister as saying.

Yassin expressed his gratitude to the outgoing Chinese ambassador for helping promote the development of bilateral relations during his tenure.

China currently has at least four candidate vaccines against the coronavirus disease in the advanced stage of clinical trials, according to data published by the World Health Organization.

On October 9, the Chinese government announced that it would be joining the COVAX Facility, which aims to ensure equal access to safe and effective vaccines against COVID-19 across the world.