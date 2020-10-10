UrduPoint.com
Malaysia Arrests 6 Chinese Fishing Vessels With 60 Men In Territorial Waters - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 07:50 PM

Malaysia Arrests 6 Chinese Fishing Vessels With 60 Men in Territorial Waters - Reports

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) arrested six Chinese fishing vessels with 60 people on board in its territorial waters, media reported Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) arrested six Chinese fishing vessels with 60 people on board in its territorial waters, media reported Saturday.

According to The Star news outlet, the MMEA intercepted the vessels at two different locations east of Johor state in the peninsular part of the country.

Six captains and 54 crewmen, all Chinese nationals between the ages of 31 and 60 were taken in for trespassing sovereign territorial waters without prior notification or valid permits, The Star reported.

The vessels, registered in Qinhuangdao port of China, may be subject to fines of up to 6 million Malay Ringgit (approximately $1.5 million) per boat and 600,000 ringgit per crew member.

