Malaysia Arrests Hundreds In Child Abuse Probe: Police
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Malaysian police said they have arrested 355 suspects as part of an investigation into child abuse at care homes run by an Islamic conglomerate.
Police inspector-general Razarudin Husain said Saturday that the suspects were arrested in an operation to track down the remaining members of Global Ikhwan Service and business (GISB), which police believe is linked to a banned Islamic sect.
Among those arrested were GISB leader Nasiruddin Ali and 30 other members of the group.
Police carried out raids on 82 premises, including charity homes, clinics, businesses, religious schools and private residences, Razarudin said.
At least 186 victims had been rescued in the operation, he added.
On Tuesday, Razarudin said authorities had frozen 96 accounts linked to the group containing approximately $124,000.
GISB has long been controversial for its links to the now-defunct Al-Arqam sect, and has faced scrutiny by religious authorities in the Muslim-majority country.
Malaysian authorities banned Al-Arqam in 1994 for deviant teachings. GISB members had in 2011 set up an "Obedient Wives Club" that called on women to be "whores in bed" to stop their husbands from cheating.
According to its website, GISB says it is an Islamic company that runs businesses from supermarkets to restaurants, and operates in several countries including Indonesia, France and the United Kingdom.
Police believe the 402 minors in the care homes were all children of GISB members, Razarudin had said.
