Malaysia Assembles Task Force to Tackle Post-Flood Recovery - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) A special task force incorporating various agencies, including the army, will be convened in Malaysia to coordinate and speed up the elimination of consequences of deadly monsoon floods, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Sunday.

Torrential rains and flooding killed 47 and displaced more than 60,000 in Malaysia's eastern regions over the past several weeks.

As water began to recede this past Monday, the government needs to promptly help the affected people and buildings and prepare for a possible second wave of floods, the prime minister said.

"This post-flood work needs proper coordination as I do not want delay in the implementation process, including in providing assistance to flood victims," Ismail Sabri said during a press conference, as quoted by The Star newspaper.

The task force will hold its first meeting on Monday, the prime minister was cited as saying.