UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Backs Hague Court Verdict In MH17 Crash Case - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Malaysia Backs Hague Court Verdict in MH17 Crash Case - Prime Minister

Malaysia supports the verdict convicting three of the four defendants delivered by the Hague District Court in the case of the MH17 flight crash in Donbas, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Malaysia supports the verdict convicting three of the four defendants delivered by the Hague District Court in the case of the MH17 flight crash in Donbas, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Friday.

"Malaysia's stance has always been that the trial should be based on the truth, justice and full of responsibility. In this context, Malaysia fully supports the decision made by the court," the prime minister was quoted as saying by the Bernama news agency.

On Thursday, the Hague court found two Russian citizens, Igor Girkin and Sergei Dubinsky, and one Ukrainian citizen, Leonid Kharchenko, guilty of shooting down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 and sentenced them to life imprisonment in absentia. They also have to pay 16 million Euros ($16.6 million) in damages to the families of the victims. The fourth defendant, Russian national Oleg Pulatov, was acquitted of the charges. The Hague court did not directly link the use of the Buk air defense system that led to the plane crash with Moscow, but said that Russia controlled the region where the incident happened at the time.

Commenting on the judgment, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the court disregarded the principles of impartial justice for the sake of the current political environment. According to the ministry, both the course and the results of the proceedings indicate that it was based on a political order to corroborate Russia's involvement in the tragedy.

The MH17 passenger flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, crashed in the Donbas conflict zone on July 17, 2014. All 298 passengers, mostly Dutch citizens, and crew members on board were killed.

In 2016, the Dutch-led international Joint Investigation Team, which does not include Russia, concluded that the aircraft was shot by a Russian-made Buk missile that was brought to the Donbas area controlled by independence fighters from a military brigade stationed in the Russian city of Kursk. According to Moscow, the Buk missile belonged to Ukraine and was launched from Kiev-controlled territory.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Kuala Lumpur The Hague Amsterdam Kursk Independence Malaysia July 2016 All From Million Court

Recent Stories

PILAC organies evening with Punjabi poet Ijaz Huss ..

PILAC organies evening with Punjabi poet Ijaz Hussain

7 seconds ago
 Raja Muhammad Saeed wins qualifying round of 7th T ..

Raja Muhammad Saeed wins qualifying round of 7th Thal jeep rally

2 minutes ago
 Shanghai home to 77,000 5G base stations by end of ..

Shanghai home to 77,000 5G base stations by end of 2023

2 minutes ago
 Rehabilitating of roads, drains, sewerage system i ..

Rehabilitating of roads, drains, sewerage system in Karachi underway: Administra ..

2 minutes ago
 Canada Closing Prime Minister's Residence to Remov ..

Canada Closing Prime Minister's Residence to Remove Asbestos, Obsolete Systems

2 minutes ago
 CPB chairperson gets Global Collaborative Award

CPB chairperson gets Global Collaborative Award

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.