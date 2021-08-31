UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Celebrates 64th Anniversary Of Independence

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 01:48 PM

Malaysia celebrates 64th anniversary of independence

Malaysia marked the 64th anniversary of its independence on Tuesday, with a scaled-back celebration due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 31 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :-- Malaysia marked the 64th anniversary of its independence on Tuesday, with a scaled-back celebration due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country.

The celebration, hosted in the country's administration center of Putrajaya, was held under the new normal circumstances for the second year with various programs and a small scale parade of the armed forces and civil service branches.

The program was held in compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) with the physical presence of a limited number of viewers, while others could watch them on television or virtually.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who was undergoing self quarantine after being in close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual, joined the celebration virtually.

